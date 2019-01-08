Sheriff: Ice shack floating across Clear Lake prompts many agencies to respond

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It is another reminder of ice safety in what has been a mild winter.

Authorities in Clear Lake responded to what was reported as a possible ice rescue Tuesday afternoon when an ice shack was witnessed floating across the lake.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the initial call came in at the seawall area after 1 p.m. The shack then drifted to the south near 14th Ave. S.

The shack was unoccupied, according to authorities.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Clear Lake and Ventura Fire Departments, the Clear Lake Police Department and the Iowa DNR all responded to the call.