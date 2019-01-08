Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: Ice shack floating across Clear Lake prompts many agencies to respond

KIMT photo

It is another reminder of ice safety in what has been a mild winter.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 2:55 PM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It is another reminder of ice safety in what has been a mild winter.
Authorities in Clear Lake responded to what was reported as a possible ice rescue Tuesday afternoon when an ice shack was witnessed floating across the lake.
According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the initial call came in at the seawall area after 1 p.m. The shack then drifted to the south near 14th Ave. S.
The shack was unoccupied, according to authorities.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Clear Lake and Ventura Fire Departments, the Clear Lake Police Department and the Iowa DNR all responded to the call.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Community Events