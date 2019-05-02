Clear

Sheriff: Home of elderly person who recently died in Olmsted County ransacked

Authorities are asking pawn and antique shops to be on alert after a report of around $2,000 worth of items were taken from a vacant home.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 10:03 AM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 10:12 AM

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the elderly homeowner recently died and a burglary took place between April 28 and May 1. In the 2900 block of 100th St. NW in Oronoco Township.

The suspect allegedly cut wire to gain entry and took seven vintage phonographs with a hand-painted horn (valued at $200 each), a 50cc motorcycle gas tank, several sets of mother’s chine and several hurricane lamps.

Authorities said the suspect trashed the residence and dumped things out of boxes and believe more items may be missing.

