MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A storm with high winds is being blamed for knocking over a tree that resulted in a vehicle running into it.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a vehicle vs tree crash at 5:09 p.m. in the 76000 block of Highway 16 east of Grand Meadow.

During the stork, a 2015 Ford pickup with one occupant was eastbound when a pine tree suddenly snapped and fell in front of the truck.

The driver had no time to react and hit the tree. The driver was uninjured.