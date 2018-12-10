Sheriff: Gun threat leads to numerous charges in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A verbal argument at a bar led to an incident where a man allegedly threatened a woman with a gun, authorities said.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 2:24 a.m. Saturday and responded to the 5300 block of County Rd. 139 SE.

The man, 35-year-old Mark Tavares, allegedly told the victim to get out of a vehicle, grabbed a 9mm pistol and kept his finger close to the trigger.

While trying to call 911, Tavares, a convicted felon out of Texas, allegedly took the victim’s phone but the call went through on Apple Watch.

A perimeter was set up and Tavares was taken into custody. A loaded 9mm revolver and a rifle were located. He is facing charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with a 911 call and terroristic threats.