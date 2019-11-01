Sheriff: Fraudulent caller bilks woman out of $500 in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old woman is out $500 after apparently being deceived by a fraudulent caller.

Authorities said the woman received a call from someone who claimed to be with the IRS and said she was a suspect connected to a crime in Texas where 20 pounds of cocaine was found in a vehicle.

The people allegedly asked for $2,000 worth of Walmart gift cards and the woman paid $500 of that.