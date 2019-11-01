OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old woman is out $500 after apparently being deceived by a fraudulent caller.
Authorities said the woman received a call from someone who claimed to be with the IRS and said she was a suspect connected to a crime in Texas where 20 pounds of cocaine was found in a vehicle.
The people allegedly asked for $2,000 worth of Walmart gift cards and the woman paid $500 of that.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Fraudulent caller bilks woman out of $500 in SE Minnesota
- Minnesota officer gets 12½-year term for 911 caller death
- Sheriff's Office: Male found dead after shooting in SE Minnesota
- Sheriff: Woman upset about tow bill facing charges in SE Minnesota
- Sheriff: Elderly SE Minnesota woman out more than $100K after falling for sweepstakes ploy
- Sheriff: NE Iowa man holds gun to woman's head before fleeing into SE Minnesota
- Sheriff: SE Minnesota man arrested for assault after allegedly chasing a woman with knife
- Fraudulent and suspicious calls on the rise
- Authorities in SE Minnesota searching for missing 88-year-old woman
- Woman charged for allegedly harboring wanted SE Minnesota man
Scroll for more content...