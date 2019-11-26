Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Family squabble leads to domestic abuse charge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man suspected of domestic abuse said he punched a 60-year-old family member in the head around 20 times.
That led to the arrest of Jesus Ruvalcaba, 25, who was arrested after the alleged incident in the 3000 block of 55th St. NE in Cascade Township. Deputies said when Ruvalcaba answered the door, his right hand was covered in blood and he calmly explained the beating.
The victim was located in the bathroom of the residence and was bleeding from the ear.
According to deputies, the victim was intoxicated and saying 'nasty things' to a female relative in the home. Ruvalcaba was sick of it and started assaulted the victim.
