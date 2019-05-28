Sheriff: Elderly SE Minnesota woman out more than $100K after falling for sweepstakes ploy

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An elderly woman is out more than $100,000 after she believed she won a Las Vegas Sweep Stakes.

The woman, 77, was told she won $1.5M and a new custom made Mercedes Benz. In order to obtain the prize, the woman had to send multiple payments ranging from $21,000 to $78.

In all, the elderly woman paid $109,000. She began withdrawing money in September of 2018.