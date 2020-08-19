Sheriff: Drunk driver rear-ends deputy, is facing multiple charges

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - It wasn't hard for a deputy to spot a drunk driver in Olmsted County on Tuesday night. That's because the deputy was rear-ended at a red light.

The sheriff's office said it happened near 4th St. and 3rd Ave. SE when Eduardo Garcia-Gutierrez, 45, of Rochester, rear-ended the deputy before driving around him.

The man had a blood-alcohol level of .21 and is facing charges of third-degree DWI, hit and run, failing to stop for a property damage incident and driving without a license.