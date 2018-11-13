Clear
Sheriff: Drunk driver involved in 2-vehicle crash in Stewartville

Nicolle Orke

Two people suffered minor injuries after an alleged drunk driver was involved in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 10:38 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 10:41 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Two people suffered minor injuries after an alleged drunk driver was involved in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night.
Authorities say Nicolle Orke, 47, of Rochester, was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala when she ran into a 2016 Nissan Rogue on 20th St. before proceeding and going through a red light on N. Main St.
A male citizen saw the accident, according to authorities, and called 911 and took the keys out of the vehicle after Orke’s car got a flat tire. Authorities say Orke blew a .24 on a blood-alcohol test.
The occupants of the vehicle that was hit - a 44-year-old female from Stewartville and a 22-year-old female from Rochester - were taken to the hospital by a private party.

