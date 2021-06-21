Sheriff: Drug-induced man attempted to start multiple fires in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are saying a drug-induced man in a manic state set a vehicle on fire and later tried to set a house on fire.

The sheriff's office responded to a vehicle fire Sunday in the 5900 block of Highway 14 E. at 4 p.m. The man was attempting to take his truck apart when it caught fire.

Three hours later, authorities responded to the same property for a structure fire. A 43-year-old male friend said it sounded like the man tried to set his own house on fire.

When deputies arrived, the man, who was believed to be on methamphetamine, was again in a manic state.

He was taken to St. Marys for a 72-hour hold, and authorities said drug-induced paranoia led him to do this.