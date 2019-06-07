Sheriff: Albert Lea man suspected of dealing drugs nabbed in Worth Co. traffic stop

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A traffic stop early Thursday morning led to multiple drug-related charges of an Albert Lea man.

Kyle Dillon, 39, is being held on $35,000 bond in Worth County after being found with a variety of drugs.

Dillon’s vehicle was stopped on Highway 105 near the intersection of Mallard Ave. at 3:09 a.m. Thursday.

A search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding 22 grams of methamphetamine, 58 grams of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, several unknown pills along with other liquids, substances and drug paraphernalia.

Dillon is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver meth and marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI and failure to provide proof of insurance.