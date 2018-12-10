Clear

Sheriff: Driver suffers frostbite after vehicle goes airborne, leaves man out in the cold

A man was suffering from frostbite to his fingers and toes after authorities say he was out in the cold for a lengthy period of time after a scary accident where his vehicle went airborne for 40-50 feet.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 11:42 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man was suffering from frostbite to his fingers and toes after authorities say he was out in the cold for a lengthy period of time after a scary accident where his vehicle went airborne for 40-50 feet.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Andrew O’Neill, 44, of rural Dover, went through a T-intersection at County Rd. 7 and County Rd. 9 in Quincy Township.
Authorities said the vehicle went airborne for 40-50 feet before hitting an embankment and going airborne again for another 20 feet. The vehicle came to rest in a grove of trees about 80 feet from the roadway.
The driver suffered a large laceration to his face and was transported to the hospital after being located at 8:04 a.m. Sunday.
There was no indication of alcohol use.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Areas of fog will lead to slick travel this morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Alternatives to gift giving

Image

Monday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Central Springs wrestling - part 1

Image

Central Springs wrestling highlights

Image

Community comes together to remember loved one

Image

Toy store holds accommodating visits with Santa

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Hindu holiday celebration

Image

Shop with a Cop

Image

Benefit for Harberts family

Community Events