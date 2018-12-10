OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man was suffering from frostbite to his fingers and toes after authorities say he was out in the cold for a lengthy period of time after a scary accident where his vehicle went airborne for 40-50 feet.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Andrew O’Neill, 44, of rural Dover, went through a T-intersection at County Rd. 7 and County Rd. 9 in Quincy Township.
Authorities said the vehicle went airborne for 40-50 feet before hitting an embankment and going airborne again for another 20 feet. The vehicle came to rest in a grove of trees about 80 feet from the roadway.
The driver suffered a large laceration to his face and was transported to the hospital after being located at 8:04 a.m. Sunday.
There was no indication of alcohol use.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Driver suffers frostbite after vehicle goes airborne, leaves man out in the cold
- 4 vehicles, including Sheriff's vehicle, involved in Mower County accident
- Update: Southern MN man suffered serious injuries in vehicle-train crash
- UPDATE: Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mason City
- Sheriff: Multiple garage, vehicle burglaries reported in Winneshiek County
- Sheriff: Nearly-finished home suffers around $50K in damage after someone shut drains, turned on water
- Mason City man dies after crashing into Sheriff's Deputy vehicle on I-35
- Sheriff: 1 man ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County
- Man hit by SUV in Rochester suffers head injury
- Man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle accident in southern MN