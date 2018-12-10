Sheriff: Driver suffers frostbite after vehicle goes airborne, leaves man out in the cold

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man was suffering from frostbite to his fingers and toes after authorities say he was out in the cold for a lengthy period of time after a scary accident where his vehicle went airborne for 40-50 feet.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Andrew O’Neill, 44, of rural Dover, went through a T-intersection at County Rd. 7 and County Rd. 9 in Quincy Township.

Authorities said the vehicle went airborne for 40-50 feet before hitting an embankment and going airborne again for another 20 feet. The vehicle came to rest in a grove of trees about 80 feet from the roadway.

The driver suffered a large laceration to his face and was transported to the hospital after being located at 8:04 a.m. Sunday.

There was no indication of alcohol use.