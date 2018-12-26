Clear
Sheriff: Domestic situation that involved gun, hammer leads to arrest in southern MN

Grant Nelson

A domestic situation led to a woman being beaten and a man waving a loaded handgun in the area, according to authorities.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 11:16 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A domestic situation led to a woman being beaten and a man waving a loaded handgun in the area, according to authorities.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 2000 block of Peregrine Place NW on Dec. 24 at 7:40 p.m.
A 26-year-old female victim said Grant Nelson, 27, would let her go to the hospital to see the father of two of her children.
The argument became physical, according to the sheriff’s office, and the woman suffered bruising on her arms, face, head and neck. The woman was allegedly choked as well before she threw a hammer at Nelson, hitting him in the gut.
While leaving, Nelson was allegedly waviging a loaded handgun in the air and threw it at the victim while making suicidal comments.
Nelson allegedly fought with law enforcement while being taken into custody. He is facing charges of domestic assault by strangulation, obstructing the legal process, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and domestic assault.

