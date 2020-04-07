Clear
Sheriff: Cow shot, partially butchered at man's Mower County property

A southern Minnesota farmer found a cow on his property had been shot and partially butchered this week.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 10:06 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A southern Minnesota farmer found a cow on his property had been shot and partially butchered this week.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office said the cow had been shot and the back straps and both hindquarters had been removed from the cow. It happened in the 27000 block of Mower/Fillmore Rd. 

The cow was also pregnant at the time and the calf did not survive.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 437-9400 option #1 and ask to speak with an investigator.

