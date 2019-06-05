Sheriff: Confirmed cougar sighting in southern Minnesota

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - There has been a confirmed cougar sighting in southern Minnesota.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sighting in a backyard in Dodge Center north of Highway St. in the Airport Dr. area.
“Deputies searched the area tonight and located the cougar in the field north of North Street and Airport Drive. The Deputy watched the cougar with binoculars as it retreated further into the field, and notified the Minnesota DNR of the sighting,” the sheriff’s office said. “We recommend extra caution while using the parks and trails in that area and refrain from being alone in those areas for now. Cougars are typically most active from dusk to dawn, although they sometimes travel and hunt during the day and prey on local species such as deer, rabbits, coyotes, small rodents and occasionally pets and livestock.”
