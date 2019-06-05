Clear

Sheriff: Confirmed cougar sighting in southern Minnesota

The sighting was confirmed by authorities Tuesday night.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 7:38 AM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 7:39 AM

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - There has been a confirmed cougar sighting in southern Minnesota.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sighting in a backyard in Dodge Center north of Highway St. in the Airport Dr. area.

“Deputies searched the area tonight and located the cougar in the field north of North Street and Airport Drive. The Deputy watched the cougar with binoculars as it retreated further into the field, and notified the Minnesota DNR of the sighting,” the sheriff’s office said. “We recommend extra caution while using the parks and trails in that area and refrain from being alone in those areas for now. Cougars are typically most active from dusk to dawn, although they sometimes travel and hunt during the day and prey on local species such as deer, rabbits, coyotes, small rodents and occasionally pets and livestock.”

Post by Dodge County Sheriff MN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking a much calmer Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Much Calmer Wednesday

Image

Hail damage in Kasson

Image

Trees down across Rochester

Image

Runners campaign for natural surface at Soldiers Field Park Track

Image

Don't leave your pets in the car

Image

Rate increases are official

Image

$32 million gift helps Mayo Clinic research

Image

New flags to remember the Snyders

Image

Mayo Clinic receives major donation

Image

Water-activated messages

Community Events