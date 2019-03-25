Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: Chatfield man arrested for DWI, child endangerment

Brandon Adler

Authorities said Alder was intoxicated when he met the children’s father as part of a custody exchange.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 10:33 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 10:38 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 23-year-old Chatfield man was arrested over the weekend for alleged child endangerment and DWI.
Brandon Alder, of Chatfield, was arrested at Striker’s Lounge at around 5 p.m. Sunday for allegedly being drunk while picking up children from their father.
Authorities said Alder met the children’s father as part of a custody exchange in the parking lot of the American Legion in Stewartville.
While making the exchange, the father noticed Alder was under the influence and smelled of alcohol. The father called the cops after Alder allegedly almost got hit while pulling his vehicle out of the parking lot. A preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of .157.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Using SMART goals

Image

Dr. Oz - Finding the right hearing aid

Image

Skate for Make-A-Wish

Image

New owners ready to take over Suzie Q

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Community Events