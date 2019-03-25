Sheriff: Chatfield man arrested for DWI, child endangerment

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 23-year-old Chatfield man was arrested over the weekend for alleged child endangerment and DWI.

Brandon Alder, of Chatfield, was arrested at Striker’s Lounge at around 5 p.m. Sunday for allegedly being drunk while picking up children from their father.

Authorities said Alder met the children’s father as part of a custody exchange in the parking lot of the American Legion in Stewartville.

While making the exchange, the father noticed Alder was under the influence and smelled of alcohol. The father called the cops after Alder allegedly almost got hit while pulling his vehicle out of the parking lot. A preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of .157.