CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - A 23-year-old Charles City woman’s body was recovered at Howard’s Woods Recreation Area north of Nashua.
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Mikala Titus was recovered from the Cedar River.
The body was sent for autopsy at the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.
Authorities said a 911 call came into dispatch at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday. The caller was reporting a possible missing person in the water.
The sheriff’s office said, “At this time this remains an open investigation pending the final report from the Iowa State Medical Examiner.”
The search, recovery, investigations and notifications involved the Iowa State Patrol, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Fire Department, Ionia Fire Department, Chickasaw County rescue, ambulance and first responders and the Charles City Police Department.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Charles City woman’s body recovered from Cedar River
- Charles City semi driver involved in Cedar Falls crash
- Cedar Rapids murder defendant charged with theft in Charles City
- Cedar River Watershed District Showcase Flood Prevention
- Body of missing boater in Mississippi River recovered
- Cedar River Watershed District named best in the state
- Local group works to make Cedar River cleaner
- Project to add boat ramp on Cedar River gaining momentum
- Trying to build up some mussels in the Cedar River
- No casino for Cedar Rapids