Sheriff: Charles City woman’s body recovered from Cedar River

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa - A 23-year-old Charles City woman’s body was recovered at Howard’s Woods Recreation Area north of Nashua.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Mikala Titus was recovered from the Cedar River.

The body was sent for autopsy at the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

Authorities said a 911 call came into dispatch at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday. The caller was reporting a possible missing person in the water.

The sheriff’s office said, “At this time this remains an open investigation pending the final report from the Iowa State Medical Examiner.”

The search, recovery, investigations and notifications involved the Iowa State Patrol, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Fire Department, Ionia Fire Department, Chickasaw County rescue, ambulance and first responders and the Charles City Police Department.