Sheriff: Charles City man airlifted after NE Iowa motorcycle accident

A 72-year-old Charles City man had to be airlifted from the scene after a motorcycle accident.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 10:04 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 72-year-old Charles City man had to be airlifted from the scene after a motorcycle accident.

Dennis Raab was driving his 2006 Triumph Motorcycle in Winneshiek County on Old Stage Rd. at 4:55 p.m. when he apparently lost control.

Raab was airlifted from the scene with unknown injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

