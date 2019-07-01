Sheriff: Charles City man airlifted after NE Iowa motorcycle accident

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 72-year-old Charles City man had to be airlifted from the scene after a motorcycle accident.
Dennis Raab was driving his 2006 Triumph Motorcycle in Winneshiek County on Old Stage Rd. at 4:55 p.m. when he apparently lost control.
Raab was airlifted from the scene with unknown injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
