Sheriff: Blooming Prairie man arrested for Las Vegas homicide

A southern Minnesota man wanted in connection to a homicide in Las Vegas was arrested Wednesday night.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:07 AM

RICE COUNTY, Minn. - A southern Minnesota man wanted in connection to a homicide in Las Vegas has been arrested.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Doocy, 60, of Blooming Prairie, was arrested Wednesday night at the Flying J Truck Stop at I-35 and Highway 19 in Webster Township.

“Upon checking the vehicle registration, an alert advised him that the vehicle and registered owner were wanted in connection to a homicide in Las Vegas, NV that occurred on February 28, 2020.  Additional deputies and officers responded to assist with this incident,” the Rice County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Deputies and officers attempted to make contact with a lone occupant in the vehicle with no response. Members of the tactical team later used chemical aerosol and other non-lethal tactics in an attempt to get the occupant to respond and exit the vehicle. The occupant continued to be non-complainant.  At approximately 11:55 pm, officers entered the vehicle and extracted the male from the vehicle. He was arrested and turned over to Cannon Falls ambulance personnel for treatment and transport to Northfield Hospital. He was later transferred to a hospital in the Twin Cities, where he is listed in stable condition.  Rice County deputies have the suspect in custody at the hospital, until he is cleared to be transported to the Rice County Jail. He is being held on the Nevada homicide warrant pending extradition hearing.”

The name of the homicide victim was not released.

 

