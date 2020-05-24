Sheriff: Authorities ID 2 killed in SE Minnesota crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were killed during a two-vehicle accident Saturday in southeastern Minnesota.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Gary Eisentrager, 73, of Byron, and Kyle Love, 29, of Keller, Texas, were killed in the crash.

It happened in the 7900 block of Valleyhigh Rd. NW in Kalmar Township.

“The investigation of the scene and statements from witnesses to the crash indicate that Love was driving a Jaguar SUV westbound on Valleyhigh Road when he attempted to pass other westbound vehicles. Eisentrager was eastbound on Valleyhigh Road driving a Saturn Vue when Eisentrager’s vehicle was struck, nearly head-on, by Love’s vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

“At this time, there is no clear indication of alcohol or controlled substance use by either driver and seat belt use is still to be determined in the follow up investigation. “