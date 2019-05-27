Sheriff: At least 3 tornadoes touched down in Fillmore County

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - At least three tornadoes touched down Monday in Fillmore County, authorities said.
"The first tornado began in Howard County (Iowa) and traveled northeast through York Township," Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said.
At least four farms sustained damage to buildings. There was no report of injuries to people or livestock. However, some homes sustained minor wind and tree damage.
