Sheriff: Assault that was shared on Snapchat leads to charges against 5 in NE Iowa

An alleged sexual assault case that was recorded and shared on Snapchat has resulted in charges against five South Winneshiek students.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 10:03 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 10:10 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - An alleged sexual assault case that was recorded and shared on Snapchat has resulted in charges against five South Winneshiek students.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Braxton Smith, 18, has been charged as an adult with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Four juveniles have also been charged and will be referred to juvenile court. Their charges were not released.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it received information about an incident that took place in June of 2018 at a residence which led to authorities to investigate an alleged sexual assault involving a group of friends.
“The victim was held down against his will” the criminal complaint states. “The victim was not allowed to get up, and the victim was telling the suspects to stop.”
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was notified and began investigating two incidents on Jan. 15. One of the incidents occurred at South Winneshiek High School and the other occurred a rural Fort Atkinson residence. The investigation was completed on Jan. 28.

