Sheriff: Armed man on the run after Mason City traffic stop, 1 other arrested

Carlos Cooper

A man considered armed fled from authorities Friday night while another person was arrested on a weapons charge.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 9:01 AM
Updated: Dec 7, 2019 9:15 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man considered armed fled from authorities Friday night while another person was arrested on a weapons charge.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted a traffic stop Friday in the 900 block of N. Adams Ave.

During the stop, a sawed-off rifle could be seen in plain view in the back seat.

While attending to the two passengers, the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Marcus Jones, of St. Paul, fled on foot.

While exiting the vehicle, a loaded .45 caliber handgun fell onto the ground. He was not captured and warrants for his arrest were filed.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call law enforcement.

The backseat passenger, 35-year-old Carlos Cooper, of Mason City, was charged with carrying weapons, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and third-offense possession of marijuana.

The third male was not charged with any crimes.

