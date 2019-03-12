Sheriff: 50 goats killed, $80K in damage during Freeborn Co. barn fire

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Around 50 goats died during a barn fire Monday night in rural Freeborn County.
A livestock trailer loaded with hay and about 80 bales of hay were in the barn and lost in the fire, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.
A report of a barn fire at 21722 840th Ave. in Hayward was received at 8:40 p.m. Monday. The barn was fully engulfed in flames when deputies and the Hayward Fire Department arrived on scene. Flames were seen coming out of the roof and both ends of the barn.
The total loss sustained during the blaze was around $80,000 and a cause is unknown.
Hollandale, Clarks Grove and Myrtle Fire Departments assisted on scene.
