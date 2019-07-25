Sheriff: 43,000 pounds of milk spilled after semi crash in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around 43,000 pounds of milk spilled when a semi-truck rolled Wednesday morning.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the milk-hauling truck crashed in the 2600 block of Chester Rd. SE after the trailer portion of the semi ended up in the ditch.

The weight of the trailer pulled the cab of the semi into the ditch before it rolled.

The driver, a 42-year-old from Winona, was taken by ambulance for minor injuries.