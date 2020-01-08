Clear

Sheriff: 3 juveniles on the run after 17-year-old attacked, injured in Olmsted County

Three juvenile suspects are on the run after an alleged assault that left a 17-year-old boy with injuries.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 9:08 AM

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three juvenile suspects are on the run after an alleged assault that left a 17-year-old boy with injuries. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the victim had a relationship with one of the suspects and it ended up turning sour after some social media posts.

The alleged assault occurred in the 300 block of 55th St. NE just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a 17-year-old male victim got a large cut on the forehead in an attack that did not involve a knife or gun but possibly another kind of object.

 

