Sheriff: 3 involved in plan to steal, sell stolen vehicle in Olmsted County

Marc Seay

The story after an alleged theft of a vehicle was “far from believable,” authorities said Tuesday after three people were arrested.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 11:25 AM

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle theft was reported around 1:15 a.m. Sunday from the 200 block of Main St. N. in Stewartville.
The 51-year-old female victim suspected her daughter’s former boyfriend, 32-year-old Marc Seay, of Stewartville, took the vehicle because he knew where the keys were located.
A deputy stopped the vehicle in the area of 48th St. and S. Broadway Ave.
The driver, 22-year-old Justina Lafromboise, of St. Paul, and 27-year-old Preston Hilgren, of White Bear Lake, were taken into custody. Seay was behind the vehicle and was stopped as well.
Authorities said Seay told the two the vehicle was for sale, and he was going to have them drive to the Twin Cities to sell it.
The search of the stolen vehicle resulted in 24 different pills being found in Lafromboise’s purse and a straw that tested positive for methamphetamine. She is facing charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation.
Hilgren is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and aiding an offender.
Seay is facing a theft of a motor vehicle charge.

