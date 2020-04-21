Sheriff: 3 dead in central Iowa likely died of CO poisoning

COLLINS, Iowa (AP) — Sheriff's investigators in central Iowa say three people have been found dead in a Collins travel trailer and likely died from accidental carbon monoxide asphyxiation.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies were called to the residence just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to check on the welfare of people there.

Arriving deputies discovered the bodies of three adults inside, including a 62-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man. Officials say all three lived there.

Three dogs were also found dead inside the trailer. Investigators say there were no signs of foul play.