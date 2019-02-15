Sheriff: 3 dead, deputy injured in northern Minnesota

NEVIS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead and a sheriff's deputy is injured in northern Minnesota.
The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, in a release Friday, said a 911 caller reported a shooting at a residence in the City of Nevis about 8 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded and pursued a suspect who left the residence in a vehicle.
Authorities say a Hubbard County sheriff's deputy was shot during the incident and was treated and released from Essentia Health hospital in Fargo.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. The sheriff's office did not provide any further details or return multiple messages.
