Sheriff: 2 injured, man charged after alcohol-related crash in Eyota

EYOTA, Minn. - A 70-year-old man is facing multiple alcohol and driving charges after allegedly losing control of his vehicle while doing burnouts.

Dennis Kiefer, of Rochester, and a passenger in his vehicle were both hospitalized after his 1966 Chevrolet struck a tree Sunday in the 100 block of Front St. SW.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Kiefer admitted to drinking four beers before the crash. A passenger in the vehicle suffered a broken leg and needed stitches.

Kiefer is facing charges of felony criminal operation under the influence, fourth-degree DWI and reckless driving.