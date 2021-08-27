Olmsted Co. Sheriff: 2 juveniles hospitalized due to marijuana reaction while search underway for wanted 17-year-old

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two male juveniles were taken to the hospital and authorities are searching for another boy after a medical call for people having an adverse reaction to marijuana turned into an assault case.

Deputies were called Wednesday to the 300 block of 23rd St. NW in Stewartville after a report of juveniles having a reaction to marijuana.

One there, deputies learned someone was holding a gun to a victim. One person pulled out an airsoft gun and put it away before another person, described as "very high," pulled out a handgun with a laser on it and asked two males if he wanted to shoot them. The victims knew it was a real gun, according to the sheriff's office.

The 17-year-old Rochester boy was not located but is facing two counts of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Two males were taken to the hospital due to the reaction to the marijuana.