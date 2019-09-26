Clear

Sheriff: 2 in NE Iowa charged after shotgun fired, man knocked unconscious

A dispute that resulted in the firing of a gun and a man allegedly beating another man has led to charges against both parties.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of an assault Saturday in the 2000 block of 127th St. in Ossian.

Authorities said Aaron Trezona, 46, of Ossian, called to report that he may have inflicted life-threatening injuries to 44-year-old Richard Tessmer, of Postville.

It was reported that Tessmer continued to harass Trezona and others.

“When Tessmer arrived at the above address, he pulled close to the house and shown his headlights into the residence, then began continually honking the horn. Trezona came out of the residence, with a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun, pointed it at the Tessmer vehicle, demanding for Tessmer to leave, then fired into the passenger side front of the vehicle,” the criminal complaint states.

After getting out of the vehicle, Trezona felt Tessmer was “going to take a swing” at a female and hit him with the butt of the shotgun, knocking him unconscious, court documents state.

“Trezona then kicked Tessmer several times, breaking four ribs and causing a concussion. Tessmer was then assisted to the car by his friend and they left the residence,” the document states.

Trezona is facing charges of assault causing serious injury and reckless use of a firearm-property damage. Tessmer was charged with simple misdemeanor harassment.

