Sheriff: 2 horses found dead in animal neglect case in SE Minnesota

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - Two horses were found dead and others were turned over to the Animal Humane Society as a animal neglect case was investigated this week in southeastern Minnesota.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office received a report Monday of horses not being properly cared for at 30372 Highway 30 in Chatfield.

With assistance from the Animal Humane Society of Minnesota and a local veterinarian, the Sheriff’s Office discovered the deceased horses. The owner voluntarily turned over the other horses to the Animal Humane Society.

“The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the case will be submitted to the Fillmore County Attorney’s Office for review,” the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said.