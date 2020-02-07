Sheriff: 2 from Albert Lea accused of selling cocaine after vehicle found in Worth Co. ditch

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two people from Albert Lea have been accused of distributing cocaine after being found in a vehicle in a ditch.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said Imer Manzano and Carissa Possehl were located in a vehicle in a ditch on 510th St. west of Cardinal Ave. late Thursday night.

While speaking with them, a deputy noticed a marijuana pipe next to the front passenger tire.

A search of the vehicle resulted in finding cocaine, marijuana, scales, baggies, cash and other items consistent with narcotic sales.

Both are facing charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.