Sheriff: 2 accidents with injuries over weekend in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two separate accidents over the weekend resulted in a hospital trip for one man and a potential DWI for one woman.

On Friday at 8:34 p.m., 28-year-old Kyle Decker, of Mantorville, was driving a motorcycle in the 13000 block of Power Dam Rd.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Decker failed to negotiate the turn and was ejected off the bike. He was wearing a full face helmet, jacket and gloves. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

On Saturday night at 7:05, 29-year-old Jacqueliyn Glover was driving a Buick Park Avenue when she lost control on gravel in the 13000 block of 10th St. SE in Eyota Township.

Glover ended up in the north ditch before she hit and snapped a power pole. She suffered minor injuries. Authorities obtained a search warrant for her blood and suspect she was under the influence of alcohol.