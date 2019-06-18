Sheriff: 2 Worth County workers injured during accident at shop

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two Worth County workers suffered injuries Tuesday morning after an accident at the county shop.

A blade used on a road grader fell and landed on a county employee just after 7 a.m., Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said.

Fank said the blade fell on one person and hit another.

One person suffered non-life threatening but serious injuries, Fank said. A second person also suffered injuries.

No names have been released at this time.