Sheriff: 2 Worth County workers injured during accident at shop

A blade from a road grader fell and landed on a county employee just after 7 a.m., Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:31 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Two Worth County workers suffered injuries Tuesday morning after an accident at the county shop.

A blade used on a road grader fell and landed on a county employee just after 7 a.m., Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said.

Fank said the blade fell on one person and hit another.

One person suffered non-life threatening but serious injuries, Fank said. A second person also suffered injuries.

No names have been released at this time.

