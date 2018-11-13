UPDATE: Some photos of the nearly 170 dogs taken from Worth County puppy mill

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Nearly 170 dogs “living in appalling and overcrowded conditions” were taken from a Worth County puppy mill on Monday, authorities said.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals assisted the Worth County Sheriff’s Office in transporting and sheltering nearly 170 Samoyed dogs.

According to a press release, the ASPCA said the dogs showed signs of neglect with no access to clean water. Crews were seen taking dogs from the address at 1071 Highway 9 in Manly on Monday morning. A website lists the kennel as White Fire Kennels in Manly belonging to Barb Kavars.

“Many of the dogs were found in filthy dilapidated kennels in below freezing temperatures with minimal protection from the elements. There is debris scattered throughout the property as responders work to safely remove fearful and undersocialized dogs. A few cats were also found inside the residence exhibiting signs of neglect,” the release said.

Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank said they had been working with a woman about growing concerns about the animals over recent months but “met resistance.”

“This is a large-scale breeding operation involving many animals, and we asked the ASPCA and their affiliates for assistance in removing them from the property and ensuring that they get much-needed care and treatment as we continue our investigation,” Fank said.

The investigation into the breeder began months ago.

“The breeder was previously licensed through the USDA, despite failing to provide animals with adequate veterinary care, food, clean water, and sheltering,” the ASPCA said.

Authorities are not releasing the exact location of the puppy mill but said it is located between Jonquil Ave. and Killdeer Ave.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.