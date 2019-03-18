Sheriff: 16-year-old boy arrested for robbery, assault and theft in Olmsted Co.

BYRON, Minn. - A 16-year-old boy is facing charges of simple robbery, theft and assault after allegedly hitting a 15-year-old male victim before stealing his wallet.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday night at 6:54 p.m. in the 1000 block of 4th St. NW.

Authorities said it happened when the victim agreed to purchase a vape device with vape juice but did not have the right amount of money. That’s when the suspect allegedly hit him in the head and took the wallet that had $20 in it.

The suspect was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center after a vehicle he was in was stopped on 41st St. NW in Rochester near Andy’s Liquor.