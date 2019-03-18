Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sheriff: 16-year-old boy arrested for robbery, assault and theft in Olmsted Co.

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges of simple robbery, theft and assault after allegedly hitting a 15-year-old male victim before stealing his wallet.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 12:48 PM

BYRON, Minn. - A 16-year-old boy is facing charges of simple robbery, theft and assault after allegedly hitting a 15-year-old male victim before stealing his wallet.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday night at 6:54 p.m. in the 1000 block of 4th St. NW.
Authorities said it happened when the victim agreed to purchase a vape device with vape juice but did not have the right amount of money. That’s when the suspect allegedly hit him in the head and took the wallet that had $20 in it.
The suspect was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center after a vehicle he was in was stopped on 41st St. NW in Rochester near Andy’s Liquor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Checking the interest rate on your auto loan

Image

Dr. Oz - Gluten allergies

Image

Tracking our springtime warm-up

Image

2019 GYB Family Fair

Image

FCAS delivers water

Image

Peace vigil for Christchurch victims held in Rochester

Image

Battle of the Badges: Law enforcement faces firefighters in a hockey game for charity

Image

Grizzlies defeat Bulls; force game 3 on Sunday

Image

Tracking Warming Temps

Image

St. Patrick's Day safety

Community Events