Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheriff: 15-year-old allegedly assaults staff at group home, punches deputy

A 15-year-old at a home for adolescent kids is facing charges for allegedly holding a butter knife over a 23-year-old female employee and threatening her and others.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 10:54 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 15-year-old at a home for adolescent kids is facing charges for allegedly holding a butter knife over a 23-year-old female employee and threatening her and others.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the client became upset when he was told he had to have recreational time that is required at the facility.
After allegedly threatening the worker with a butter knife, he is accused of throwing the knife at the employee before throwing more knives at a 23-year-old worker. A fight ensued, authorities said, and the male employee was punched several times.
When a deputy arrived, all three people were found on the ground. The deputy was punched while trying to handcuff the 15-year-old. While trying to detain the juvenile, a female worker was bit in the right arm and suffered a puncture to her skin.
The juvenile is being held at Many Rivers Juvenile Detention Center and is facing felony counts of assault because group home employees are considered correctional workers.
He is facing charges of three counts of felony assault, second-degree assault, terroristic threats and a possible obstruction charge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Helping a family in need

Image

Warming shelter open

Image

Students prepare for first job interview

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Designs Revealed for Veterans Home

Image

Giving Your Best: December Volunteer of the Month

Image

Honoring Volunteer Firefighters

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Local ceremony honors George H.W. Bush

Community Events