Sheriff: 15-year-old allegedly assaults staff at group home, punches deputy

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 15-year-old at a home for adolescent kids is facing charges for allegedly holding a butter knife over a 23-year-old female employee and threatening her and others.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the client became upset when he was told he had to have recreational time that is required at the facility.

After allegedly threatening the worker with a butter knife, he is accused of throwing the knife at the employee before throwing more knives at a 23-year-old worker. A fight ensued, authorities said, and the male employee was punched several times.

When a deputy arrived, all three people were found on the ground. The deputy was punched while trying to handcuff the 15-year-old. While trying to detain the juvenile, a female worker was bit in the right arm and suffered a puncture to her skin.

The juvenile is being held at Many Rivers Juvenile Detention Center and is facing felony counts of assault because group home employees are considered correctional workers.

He is facing charges of three counts of felony assault, second-degree assault, terroristic threats and a possible obstruction charge.