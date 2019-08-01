Sheriff: 1 dead after Wednesday explosion at Hancock Co. business

BRITT, Iowa - An explosion in Britt resulted in the death of a 62-year-old man.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Gary Olson was killed in the explosion at Miller and Sons Golf Cars, located just south of Britt.

A preliminary investigation found the explosion was caused by a metal barrel that was used to collect oil igniting.

Olson was initially taken by ambulance after Wednesday morning's explosion before he was life-flighted to the University of Iowa Hospital. Olson died Wednesday afternoon.

Mark “Skip” Miller, an owner at Miller and Sons Golf Cars, was injured in a fall attempting to provide aid for Olson, the sheriff’s office said.

Miller is hospitalized at MercyOne-North Iowa in Mason City with a head injury.

The incident has been referred to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.