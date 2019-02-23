Large stretch of I-90 closed in southern Minnesota as roads become treacherous

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - As conditions worsen across the area, one of the major roadways in southern Minnesota is partially closed.

The following was released Saturday night by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office:

“We are in a blizzard warning and at 1930 (7:30 p.m.), I-90 will (be) closed at Alden for eastbound and westbound traffic. All traffic west of Alden will be closed and traffic east of Alden will remain open until further notice. County plows have been pulled and MN DOT plows are having a tough time keeping up. Visibility is greatly reduced. Tow trucks are not pulling vehicles out. Please don't go out on the roads until after the weather has improved.” - Sheriff Freitag

ROAD CLOSURE: Crews begining work to close I-90 between Jackson and Albert Lea — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) February 24, 2019

MnDOT released the following information about the closure:

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (7:30 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 at 7:30

p.m., at Alden (exit 146), approximately 8 miles west of Albert Lea, because of deteriorating road conditions

west of there.

Road conditions to the west on I-90 are deteriorating and MnDOT has closed the highway to the west. The

closure at this point ensures that motorists are not traveling on a highway that is closed and without services

near the highway.

Across southeast Minnesota motorists should consider changing their travel plans Saturday night and into

Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for many counties in southeast Minnesota.

The weather service says the combination of heavy snow and wind gusts to 50 mph could make it deadly if

precautions aren’t taken. Heavy snow and winds will result in severe impacts to travel for many motorists

tonight into Sunday.

MnDOT snowplow operators will be on the roads but snowfall rates, at times, will far outpace the work of the

plows. High winds, especially in unsheltered areas, will result in whiteout conditions and have the potential for

heavy drifting.

