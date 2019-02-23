Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Large stretch of I-90 closed in southern Minnesota as roads become treacherous

Freeborn County plows have been pulled from roads.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 7:38 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 7:59 PM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - As conditions worsen across the area, one of the major roadways in southern Minnesota is partially closed.
The following was released Saturday night by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office:
“We are in a blizzard warning and at 1930 (7:30 p.m.), I-90 will (be) closed at Alden for eastbound and westbound traffic. All traffic west of Alden will be closed and traffic east of Alden will remain open until further notice. County plows have been pulled and MN DOT plows are having a tough time keeping up. Visibility is greatly reduced. Tow trucks are not pulling vehicles out. Please don't go out on the roads until after the weather has improved.” - Sheriff Freitag

MnDOT released the following information about the closure:

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (7:30 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 at 7:30
p.m., at Alden (exit 146), approximately 8 miles west of Albert Lea, because of deteriorating road conditions
west of there.
Road conditions to the west on I-90 are deteriorating and MnDOT has closed the highway to the west. The
closure at this point ensures that motorists are not traveling on a highway that is closed and without services
near the highway.
Across southeast Minnesota motorists should consider changing their travel plans Saturday night and into
Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for many counties in southeast Minnesota.
The weather service says the combination of heavy snow and wind gusts to 50 mph could make it deadly if
precautions aren’t taken. Heavy snow and winds will result in severe impacts to travel for many motorists
tonight into Sunday.
MnDOT snowplow operators will be on the roads but snowfall rates, at times, will far outpace the work of the
plows. High winds, especially in unsheltered areas, will result in whiteout conditions and have the potential for
heavy drifting.

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Post by Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking our incoming winter storm and just how dangerous it'll be.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

snow days and impact on students

Image

West Hancock girls take flight for state

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

North Iowa basketball highlights

Image

What's worse? Skeetas or Snow?

Image

Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Section 1AA swimming finals

Image

Finally enough snow to snowmobile

Image

Minnesota individual section wrestling quarterfinals

Image

Finding new housing options

Community Events