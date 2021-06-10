Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Shembechler son, two former players say Michigan coach knew of sex abuse

Matt Schembechler, son of former University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, participates in a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Novi, Mich. Schembechler described Thursday how he was molested and sexually assaulted by the team's lon
Matt Schembechler, son of former University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, participates in a news conference, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Novi, Mich. Schembechler described Thursday how he was molested and sexually assaulted by the team's lon

Football team's longtime doctor accused of molestation.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — One of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler’s sons and two of his former players described in detail Thursday how they were molested by the team's longtime doctor and how Schembechler turned a blind eye when they told him about the abuse, telling one to “toughen up” and punching his son in anger.

Matt Schembechler, 62, and former Wolverines players Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson told similar stories about how Dr. Robert E. Anderson, who died in 2008, molested and digitally penetrated them during physical exams decades ago. They also talked about how Bo Schembechler, a Michigan icon whose statue stands outside a university building that bears his name, refused to protect them and allowed Anderson to continue abusing players and other patients for years.

Anderson “was supported by a culture that placed the reputation of the university above the health and safety of the students,” Matt Schembechler said during a news conference in the Detroit suburb of Novi. “That is the culture that made my father a legend and placed his statue in front of Schembechler Hall."

“Dr. Anderson was part of the University of Michigan team,” he continued. "He was part of Bo’s team, therefore, he was more important than any man. It’s very clear that Bo and the university always put themselves before any student-athlete or son, just to support the brand.”

The three are among hundreds of men who were allegedly abused by Anderson during his nearly four decades working for the university — a period in which he also treated staffers, their families and other patients. And their assertion that Bo Schembechler, who died in 2006, knew about the abuse and allowed it to continue calls into question his legacy at the university.

Kwiatkowski and Johnson said it was common knowledge among their teammates that Anderson abused players during the physicals they had to get from him, which Johnson said players jokingly referred to as “seeing Dr. Anal.” Both players said Bo Schembechler broke a promise to protect them that he made while recruiting them to the school.

“Bo promised them that if I attended the University of Michigan and played football that Bo would be a father to me and look after me like I was family,” Kwiatkowski said, referring to his parents. “We were a poor, working-class family and my parents were very worried about my future and being able to pay for medical bills. Bo promised my family that he would keep me safe, make sure I got the best medical treatment. We were sold.”

Kwiatkowski, an offensive lineman from 1977-79, said Anderson abused him on four occasions. He said that during his first mandatory physical his freshman year, Anderson groped his genitals and inserted fingers in his rectum. The former player said he approached Schembechler after one practice and told him about the physical.

“Bo looked at me and said ‘Toughen up,’” Kwiatkowski said.

Matt Schembechler, 62, said Anderson abused him during a 1969 physical that he needed to get in order to play youth football. He said when he told his father, who was then in his first year of his iconic run with the Wolverines, his father punched him hard in the chest.

He told ESPN on Wednesday that his mother invited the athletic director at the time, Don Canham, to their home so he could describe the abuse. And he told The Detroit News that Canham fired Anderson “nearly immediately.”

“Bo went to him and said, ‘I need him, he is our team doctor, reinstate him,’ and he did,” Matt Schembechler told the News. Canham died in 2005, one year after Bo Schembechler.

A report commissioned by the university and released last month found that Bo Schembechler and other officials were aware of complaints about Anderson but he was allowed to remain at the school for decades.

Asked why they decided to come forward about the abuse, Johnson said it was important to put faces to the allegations and to make sure there could be no doubt that Bo Schembechler was aware of the sexual abuse. He also talked about how the abuse has affected his life.

“Because of my experience at Michigan, I did not trust doctors,” Johnson said, adding that he “had trust issues, relationship issues and intimacy issues.”

Johnson, who broke down in tears during the news conference, said he has “always been too promiscuous in an effort to prove to myself and to others that I was a man.”

He also said he “lost two marriages” because of the abuse.

The university said in a statement Thursday that it is committed to resolving claims made by Anderson's victims and is continuing confidential mediation ordered by a judge.

“Our sympathy for all of Anderson’s victims is deep and unwavering, and we thank them for their bravery in coming forward. We condemn and apologize for the tragic misconduct of the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who left the University 17 years ago and died 13 years ago,” the school said in its statement, which didn't mention Bo Schembechler once.

Bo Schembechler led the Wolverines from 1969-89 and had 194 wins at college football’s winningest school. His career record was 234-65-8, including six seasons at Miami of Ohio.

Another of his sons, Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler, didn't immediately reply to a message seeking comment about his brother's revelations. In the university's report, he expressed doubt that his father could have known about the abuse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 603144

Reported Deaths: 7570
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1246421762
Ramsey52375889
Dakota46720466
Anoka42636457
Washington27370290
Stearns22529224
St. Louis18092311
Scott17526132
Wright16382147
Olmsted13380102
Sherburne1197794
Carver1064547
Clay825192
Rice8177109
Blue Earth761842
Crow Wing680892
Kandiyohi665685
Chisago617752
Otter Tail584983
Benton582698
Goodhue483173
Douglas474780
Mower470633
Winona460551
Itasca457662
Isanti438964
McLeod428561
Morrison424061
Nobles408849
Beltrami405660
Steele397316
Polk388572
Becker386355
Lyon363952
Carlton352456
Freeborn346231
Pine334923
Nicollet330945
Mille Lacs311254
Brown307740
Le Sueur296925
Todd285232
Cass285132
Meeker262742
Waseca237723
Martin234632
Roseau210720
Wabasha20773
Hubbard195141
Dodge18743
Renville182346
Redwood176438
Houston174016
Cottonwood167124
Wadena161522
Fillmore157210
Faribault154119
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146628
Sibley146610
Aitkin138036
Watonwan13549
Rock128719
Jackson122612
Pipestone116426
Yellow Medicine114820
Pope11296
Murray107010
Swift106818
Koochiching93417
Stevens92411
Clearwater89016
Marshall88417
Wilkin83112
Lake82520
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6034
Grant5938
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5669
Norman5479
Kittson49022
Unassigned48193
Red Lake4017
Traverse3755
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1710

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 370251

Reported Deaths: 6023
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58139636
Linn21145338
Scott20275244
Black Hawk16009310
Woodbury15217229
Johnson1459685
Dubuque13482211
Dallas1127499
Pottawattamie11205173
Story1070548
Warren582790
Clinton561193
Cerro Gordo551791
Sioux516674
Webster514294
Muscatine4871106
Marshall486276
Des Moines466669
Wapello4330122
Buena Vista426240
Jasper420572
Plymouth402981
Lee381256
Marion365776
Jones300857
Henry294037
Bremer287760
Carroll286952
Boone268234
Crawford267940
Benton258655
Washington256751
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232151
Jackson225042
Clay216427
Kossuth216165
Tama211471
Delaware210942
Winneshiek197535
Page194522
Buchanan192833
Cedar191623
Hardin187244
Fayette186043
Wright185740
Hamilton181451
Harrison180073
Clayton170957
Butler165935
Madison164419
Mills162824
Floyd162642
Cherokee159338
Lyon158841
Poweshiek156836
Allamakee152552
Hancock149834
Iowa149724
Winnebago144231
Cass139254
Calhoun138913
Grundy136933
Emmet135841
Jefferson133435
Shelby131337
Sac130820
Union129835
Louisa129449
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126542
Chickasaw124416
Franklin123223
Guthrie122832
Humboldt119426
Palo Alto113523
Howard104822
Montgomery103638
Clarke100824
Keokuk96332
Monroe96029
Unassigned9550
Ida91435
Adair87332
Pocahontas85822
Davis85125
Monona82931
Osceola79016
Greene78011
Lucas77923
Worth7578
Taylor66412
Fremont6269
Decatur6139
Van Buren56318
Ringgold56024
Wayne54323
Audubon52610
Adams3444
Rochester
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
95° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
95° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Storm chances return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (6/10/21)

Image

Keeping your home cool in the heat

Image

People in Rochester try to stay cool in the early June heat

Image

Health officials express concern about a link found between young people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and a heart condition

Image

Sean's Weather 6/10

Image

Cooling center offers accessible escape from the heat in Downtown Rochester

Image

Cooling Center offers help for all during heatwave

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast (6/9/21)

Image

KIMT News 3 at 5 A block during a heat wave with pools closed

Image

Silver Lake Pool Opening Delayed

Community Events