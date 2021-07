ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Residents in part of Zumbrota are being asked to shelter in place while police look for a suspect.

The Zumbrota Police Department says people living in the area of 9th St E, 13th St E, 12th St E, Lally Lane, 190th, and Dorothea Drive should remain in their homes with the doors locked. Officers are looking for a male, roughly six feet tall and dressed in black.

Anyone in the area who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.