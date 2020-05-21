Shell casings found in Rochester after report of shots fired

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three shell casings were found Wednesday night after a reported shooting.

Police were called to E. River Rd. NE and 37th St. NE at 8:12 p.m. after a witness reported 4-5 gun shots before two vehicles pulled off.

The vehicles - both white - were turning on to 37th St. when they stopped on the side of the road.

That’s when two people got out of a vehicle and walked up to the other vehicle and tried to open the door. That’s when the shots were fired.

There were no victims or property damage found.