SRRWD planning for phase three of Fountain Lake restoration project

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 9:06 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Albert Lea, Minn- The Shell Rock River Watershed District will be asking the Minnesota Legislature for $7.5 million to complete phase three what's known as the Fountain Lake Restoration Project.

Phase one and phase two the project removed 1.2 cubic yards of sediment from Fountain Lake. Andy Henschel who works for Shell Rock River Watershed District says the removal of the sediment has many benefits.

"It creates a better habitat for the fish," Henschel said. "It allows for more oxygen to stay within the lake system. So we are trying to remove that phosphorous to reduce the internal load to help then increase water quality throughout the lake."

Tonight he will give an update to the Albert Lea City Council to gain their support.

"The city council has been very supportive," Henschel said. "They have been local leaders for us to help us push for this bonding request. It definitely will be a boost to the City of Albert Lea to finish the project the right way."

If funding is approved phase three is set to talk place at the end of this Summer.

