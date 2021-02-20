Sheet of Dreams, Stewartville man's DIY curling project

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - This winter, Michael Blazing wanted to continue to play the sport he loves. With the pandemic limiting opportunities on the ice, he decided to take matters into his own hands, building his own backyard sheet.

"I think my wife was the one who said, 'you should just do it' and it was just kind of a spur of the moment thing," Blazing said.

That spur of the moment idea turned into a reality this past November. He bought lumber and lining for the sheet. The stones were made from dog bowls, concrete and garden hoses.

The end product is a site to behold. The Blazings host curling events with a few friends and family from time-to-time.

"We thought this would be a good way to kind of have a Covid safe way to see friends, see family, have them over and do something fun."

Building and upkeeping the sheet may sound expensive, but the coast may surprise you. Blazing said he only spent about $150.

This pandemic has given us many opportunities to practice our hoobies. Michael is already thinking about ways to expand the sheet next year.

"We wouldn't have done this otherwise, so it was a good excuse to do this and we've had a blast," he said. "We're already making plans for how we can improve it for next year and make it bigger and better."