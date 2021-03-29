Shedding those pandemic pounds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When the majority of states went into a lockdown this past year, many people spent a lot of time on their couches and away from the gym. A big factor in weight gain during this pandemic has been inactivity.

A study published by the Jama Open Network looked at 269 participants from February to June of 2020. On average, participants gained 0.6 pounders per 10 days or nearly two pounds per month.

Josh Lewis is the personal training lead at the Rochester Athletic Club. He says that when people are stuck at home, they tend to make bad food choices.

"The nutrition habits have gone down and even bigger would be just the lack of movement, not coming in for workouts, just not able to be exercising," he said.

Sitting at home, isolated from fitness equipment, Lewis says, makes avoiding sedentary behavior difficult.

"After you've been sitting all day you just kind of fall into that lackadaisical feeling a little bit and it's tough to kind of get going at the end of the day," he said.

Now that gyms are open and restrictions have loosened, Lewis recommends a gradual return to exercise.

Slowly getting back into things and trying to make a plan is a big one," he said. "If it's a Monday after work or however it is, just trying to hold yourself accountable that hey I'm going to at least come into the gym or I'm going to go for that walk and then go from there."

The key ingredient to a healthier lifestyle: food choices. Lewis urges us to cut back on the pizza.

"It's huge, it's the other half of the exercise piece of it," he said. "You can exercise as much as you want but if you're not eating well, you're still going to gain weight or you're not going to see the results that you're looking for."