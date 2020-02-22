Shed fire in Rochester causes estimated $20K in damage

Rochester, Minn. - Rochester Fire Department responded to a shed fire Saturday night.
Just after 8:15 p.m., firefighters were called to 129 20th Street SE. When they arrived, they found the detached shed on fire. They extinguished the flames while also working to protect the detached garage nearby.
No one was injured. Fire officials estimate $20,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
