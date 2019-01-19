BREAKING: Shed fire in Olmsted County

Clear
Shed fire in Olmsted County

No injuries were reported.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 9:52 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Firefighters responded to a shed fire Saturday night in Simpson Township.

The homeowner made the call just after 8:30 p.m.

According to firefighters on scene, the fire started either in or around a wood-burning stove. Nobody was in the shed at the time.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

We're tracking another potential winter storm heading for the Midwest.
