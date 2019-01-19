OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Firefighters responded to a shed fire Saturday night in Simpson Township.
The homeowner made the call just after 8:30 p.m.
According to firefighters on scene, the fire started either in or around a wood-burning stove. Nobody was in the shed at the time.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Stay with KIMT for the latest.
Related Content
- BREAKING: Shed fire in Olmsted County
- Shed destroyed in early-morning fire in Olmsted County
- Report of shots fired in Olmsted County
- UPDATE: Semi catches fire in Olmsted County
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
- Man wanted in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County fugitive finally caught
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County looking for nominations
- Auto accident in Olmsted County
Scroll for more content...