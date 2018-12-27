Clear
Shed catches fire in rural Olmsted County

Two rural fire departments respond to a shed on fire southwest of Byron

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 6:45 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 6:50 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Rural Olmsted county, Minn -- Two rural fire departments battled an early morning fire in snowy, windy, and rainy conditions Thursday. 

The call came in just before 3:30 a.m. of a shed on fire. Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies arrived to see a shed engulfed in flame. 

No one was hurt, and we working to learn what caused the fire. 

Byron Fire Department, Kasson Fire Department, Gold Cross ambulance, and the Olmsted Sheriff's Office assisted on scene. 

Stay with KIMT News 3 as we work to learn more. 

